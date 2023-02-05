Monday, February 6, 2023
James Rodríguez, ‘in the footsteps of Piqué’? This is all that is known

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 5, 2023
in Sports
James Rodríguez and Piqué

Photo:

Photo:

Twitter Olympiacos, Instagram Gerard Pique

James Rodriguez and Pique.

The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team was questioned about the projects of Shakira’s ex-partner.

James Rodríguez is living a great moment at Olympiacos in Greece. The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team has found the rhythm of the competition again after a difficult time with Al Rayyan from Qatar.

The man from Cucuta, who has also taken advantage of the last few weeks to expand his business in Colombia, has been an indispensable part of the Greek team. In fact, the praise has not been long in coming, neither from the press nor from the referents of Hellenic football.

See also  Does James Rodríguez drive the bus now? See the unique video of the '10' in Qatar

In the midst of that idyll, it echoed that James could follow in Gerard Piqué’s footsteps, the former Barcelona player who has hit the table with his creation of the King’s League. Or at least that’s what the ‘streamers’ who star in said amateur football tournament believe.

(Do not stop reading: Dibu Martínez, ‘condemned’: unusual mistake for which he is criticized in England).

James, ‘in the footsteps of Piqué’?

The midfielder took advantage of New Year’s Eve to interact with the artist.

Photo:

Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10 / dualipa

According to Juan Guarnizo, a ‘streamer’ who is part of Piqué’s project, there was already a kind of first approach with James Rodríguezwho, it goes without saying, has been closely related to that digital world.

“I am simply telling you that I had a conversation with him, nothing more. It was a very very light conversation.”Guarinizo said.

Then, emphasizing that at the moment it is not a reality that James can venture into the King’s League, as various footballers such as Sergio Agüero, Gabriel Cichero and others have done, he commented: “I have not asked him absolutely anything yet, only if he knew all about the King’s League and said he did see ‘little things’”.

See also  James Rodríguez, while in Colombia, made a very special visit

It remains to be seen if in the end James joins Piqué’s boat.

SPORTS

