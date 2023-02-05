James Rodríguez, ‘in the footsteps of Piqué’? This is all that is known

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez and Piqué.
Twitter Olympiacos, Instagram Gerard Pique
The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team was questioned about the projects of Shakira’s ex-partner.
James Rodríguez is living a great moment at Olympiacos in Greece. The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team has found the rhythm of the competition again after a difficult time with Al Rayyan from Qatar.
The man from Cucuta, who has also taken advantage of the last few weeks to expand his business in Colombia, has been an indispensable part of the Greek team. In fact, the praise has not been long in coming, neither from the press nor from the referents of Hellenic football.
In the midst of that idyll, it echoed that James could follow in Gerard Piqué’s footsteps, the former Barcelona player who has hit the table with his creation of the King’s League. Or at least that’s what the ‘streamers’ who star in said amateur football tournament believe.
(Do not stop reading: Dibu Martínez, ‘condemned’: unusual mistake for which he is criticized in England).
James, ‘in the footsteps of Piqué’?
According to Juan Guarnizo, a ‘streamer’ who is part of Piqué’s project, there was already a kind of first approach with James Rodríguezwho, it goes without saying, has been closely related to that digital world.
“I am simply telling you that I had a conversation with him, nothing more. It was a very very light conversation.”Guarinizo said.
Then, emphasizing that at the moment it is not a reality that James can venture into the King’s League, as various footballers such as Sergio Agüero, Gabriel Cichero and others have done, he commented: “I have not asked him absolutely anything yet, only if he knew all about the King’s League and said he did see ‘little things’”.
It remains to be seen if in the end James joins Piqué’s boat.
