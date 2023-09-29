James Rodriguez breathe in Sao Paulo. The Colombian, who has already won his first title in Brazil (the National Cup), despite not having played in the final against Flamengo, seems to find his football and his best spirit again, after some bitter drinks on behalf of a couple of missed penalties and substitutions.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez ‘dances’ in Sao Paulo: video of the move that is trending in Brazil)

The Cucuteño started this Wednesday in the 2-1 victory of the tricolor team against Coritiba, on matchday 22 of the Brasileirao. And, as the great sports applications highlight, James was one of the great figures of the commitment, due to his influence on the team’s offense.

It still lacks

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player. Photo: Sao Paulo FC press office.

The technician Dorival Junior He still expects more from the Colombian soccer player’s performance. “He is a classic midfielder, who shoots well, plays well and maybe it lacks depth. He did it (Wednesday, against Coritiba) and we are demanding it from him,” said the coach.

São Paulo should also take advantage of the tournament to adapt James to the formula planned by Dorival.

The coach compared the Colombian’s situation with that of Luciano, with whom James even competes for the position.

“Luciano didn’t have that (depth) a while ago and he infiltrated with the ball dominated. Today he is already looking to attack the last line. I have players with similar characteristics. Luciano already really likes to step into the area. James approaches and tries to enter the area Little by little we adjust and try to find the movements of each player,” said the coach in statements reproduced by Globo Sporte.

São Paulo plays again this Saturday, against Corinthians, at Morumbi. The tricolor team is in tenth place, with 31 points.

James Rodríguez had one of his most outstanding early times in Sao Paulo.

The Colombian ’10’, who wears the ’19’ on his back, was incisive from the first minute. In fact, not even 120 seconds had been completed when he was already stepping into the rival area. Rodríguez managed to send the ball to save, but the VAR annulled the goal. Then, in the 30th minute, from a rebound from his free kick, Sao Paulo’s first goal arrived, thanks to Alan Franco.

James, during the 66 minutes he was on the court, had great plays. But that one in the 19th minute, when he made a striking ‘paradinha’, earned the praise of the São Paulo fans.

SPORTS

More sports news