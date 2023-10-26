Palmeiras scored a humiliating 5-0 against the Sao Paulo from the Colombian James Rodriguezthis Wednesday in the Brasileirao match.

Palmeiras won with doubles from Uruguayan Joaquín Piquerez and Brazilian Breno Lopes, and another from Marcos Rocha. Endrick, the jewel tied by Real Madrid, started, but again left empty-handed and was replaced by Rony in the second half.

The Colombian started, but he barely touched a couple of balls, as he was affected by his team’s play in general… He only played the first 45 minutes.

Palmeiras was forceful and scored 3 goals in the first half; One of Verdão’s scores had Colombian prominence: an assist from Richard Ríos for Lopes’ goal.

It was a game to forget for Sao Paulo, as they lost due to injury to Lucas Moura (40′), and suffered the expulsion of Rafinhaat minute 62.

As for James, he only appeared at halftime, as he gave positive statements, before Palmeiras’ review of his team.

“We regret the first half, it was not good. If they scored three goals, why can’t we score three goals in the second half? We have talent and there is still a lot left,” James told Brazilian TV.

However, coach Dorival Junior removed Rodríguez and he did not play the second half. Jhegson Mendez came in to replace the Colombian midfielder.

SPORTS AND FOOTBALLRED

