James Rodríguez hugged children who circumvented the security of the National Team

This afternoon is played in Barranquilla an important match for Colombia in the South American qualifier for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. After Uruguay’s victory, the tricolor is no longer in the top four places and is, for the moment, in the playoff zone.

If the national team beats Peru, it would return to the direct qualifying positions against Qatar.

But while the coaching staff and the players think about the match with Peru, the small followers of the Colombian players focus all their efforts on getting to know their idols and getting a photo or an autograph. This is the case of two children who circumvented the security of the concentration of the Colombia selection to meet James Rodriguez.

(Also read: Colombia, to row from behind: this is how the accounts were to classify).

In a video, broadcast on networks, the two children are seen excited to be next to ’10’, who did not hesitate to hug them and express their love.

The fact occurred when the players were going to carry out the last training session in view of the encounter with the white and red.

(Keep reading: Falcao explains the lack of goals in the National Team and does not give up the ’10’).

James has been characterized by having gestures of affection with his smallest fans. In fact, during the friendlies between Millonarios and Everton, played in the US last year, the Colombian midfielder gave his jersey to a child in the stands and hugged another who entered the field, preventing security from him. will take out by force.

More news

Neither James nor Falcao: he is the national team player with the most luxury cars

Luis Díaz: Portuguese press considers his move to Liverpool to be done

Argentina beat Chile and incidentally helped Colombia

Trends WEATHER