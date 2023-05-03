Everyone seems to be in a hurry to see something concrete about the future of James Rodríguez except himself. The days go by without options crystallizing but he looks relaxed and confident, training at his home in Madrid.

While this is happening, behind him doors continue to be closed or at least options are being discarded that until a few days ago seemed very concrete. Even the ones that were almost taken for granted.

‘The story ended’: slamming the door on James Rodríguez

James Rodríguez celebrates his last goal of 2022. Photo: Screenshots

The interest of Botafogo, from Brazil, was more than a rumor because the owner himself, Jhon Textor, publicly acknowledged it.

In fact, according to the journalist José Tomás Fernández from ‘As’, the Colombian would have contemplated it but with additional demands: “He is asking Botafogo to be more generous in other types of bonusesThat is what is being discussed with James Rodríguez”, he said.

And the club came to consider an additional effort, according to the Chilean journalist, thinking about the Brasileirao and the Copa Sudamericana.

The problem is that afterwards there was no longer the slightest interest in continuing with the negotiation on the part of the player or his entourage and patience ran out, according to the Botafogo sports director, André Mazzuco.

Botafogo was the player’s first home. Photo: Botafogo official website

“The James issue has already been overcome in the last answers we gave. Being a player of this level ends up having relevance ”, he said in statements to ‘Globo Esporte’.

“There was a consultation of conditions and, I will use the words of John (Textor), that there has to be an understanding between what the club wants and a willingness on the part of the athlete to go for a proposal. It is a thermometer, we are still in the same situation, ”he said.

“Botafogo thinks much more about its squad, about what we can add during the season and not just about one player, despite his relevance. There were no trailers and the story basically ended”, he sentenced.

Thus, in Rio de Janeiro it will not land in this market. Nor will it do so in Indonesia where the managers said they never made contact with the footballer.

So? The summer window isn’t officially open yet, and James remains the world’s most valuable free agent. We will have to see who is encouraged and who, finally, winks at him.

