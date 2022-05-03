James Rodríguez, his new ‘look’, criticism and memes

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez
The Colombian was at his sister’s wedding.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 02, 2022, 07:35 PM
James Rodríguez has been in the news in recent days. He was at his sister’s wedding, there is talk of his return to the Premier League and now she changed color in her hair.
The footballer who had already revolutionized the networks with an aquamarine blue, which led him to be compared to Karol G, now he took a risk with a bizarre pink color.
It may interest you: (Luis Díaz is “one step” away from wearing the most expensive shirt in the world(
The flyer took advantage of their social networks to ask for memes, Well, he already saw the teasing coming for his new appearance, and of course, these were not long in coming.
The new James is compared to the American player Megan Rapinoe, the seller of roses, the singer Pink and Wanda, character from the children’s series The Fairly OddParents.
The memes.
May 02, 2022, 07:35 PM
#James #Rodríguez #criticism #memes
Leave a Reply