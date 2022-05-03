Tuesday, May 3, 2022
James Rodríguez, his new ‘look’, criticism and memes

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

The Colombian was at his sister’s wedding.

James Rodríguez has been in the news in recent days. He was at his sister’s wedding, there is talk of his return to the Premier League and now she changed color in her hair.

The footballer who had already revolutionized the networks with an aquamarine blue, which led him to be compared to Karol G, now he took a risk with a bizarre pink color.

The flyer took advantage of their social networks to ask for memes, Well, he already saw the teasing coming for his new appearance, and of course, these were not long in coming.

The new James is compared to the American player Megan Rapinoe, the seller of roses, the singer Pink and Wanda, character from the children’s series The Fairly OddParents.

The memes.

