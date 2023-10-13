You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez in 2014 and 2023.
James Rodriguez in 2014 and 2023.
The midfielder was the figure of Colombia in the draw against Uruguay.
James Rodriguez he vindicated himself. After enduring a lot of criticism for his level in recent years, this Thursday he had an exceptional match in Colombia’s draw against Uruguay, 2-2.
(You may be interested in: James, what a great goal: see his score in Colombia vs. Uruguay, video)
James was a starter on the team Nestor Lorenzo and it had a great display. He was in charge of organizing the ideas of the National Team.
Furthermore, he was in charge of scoring a great goal, the first of the game, after a great cross from Santiago Arias.
James’ photo
After his score and celebration, Fifa made a publication comparing a photo of James from 2014, when he scored a great goal against Uruguay at the Maracaná, and a current one.
At the end of the game this Thursday, James was asked about that photo comparison and the midfielder reacted with grace.
“Look at this photo of Fifa… there are things that don’t change…” the journalist told him.
“I’m a little more wrinkled, but there are things that don’t change, it’s true… it’s been 9 years… a little more wrinkled, but it’s the same photo ha ha ha“James replied graciously.
