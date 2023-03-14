Wednesday, March 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez: his ex, center of attention for physical transformation, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 14, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez: his ex, center of attention for physical transformation, video


close

James at Olympiacos

The midfielder joined the team in September 2022.

Photo:

iStock / Twitter: @olympiacosfc

The midfielder joined the team in September 2022.

The Colombian is getting ready to return to the National Team.

shannon delime She is a famous Venezuelan model, actress and television presenter, who has had the luxury of sharing her life with various celebrities and sports figures.

De Lima was married to the singer marc anthony between 2014 and 2017. He has a son, the fruit of the love he had with the actor Manuel Sosahis name responds to Daniel Alejandro.

See also  Enough of Pavón: Boca must forget about a footballer who has given him more headaches than anything else

(Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)
(Piqué’s taunt to Shakira: “Those of us who are parents must protect our children”)

The sought-after model had an affair, a long time ago, with the Colombian soccer player James Rodriguez, who had great times.

I study social communication at the University of Santa María, but modeling was stronger. He tried to study interior design, but he didn’t have time to continue, trips and fashion shows took up his time.

Today, the media talk about the radical change that De Lima has had, who in recent months has rarely appeared.

stunning

It is noted that the transformation has been from heaven to the moon. The press points out that a few years ago he did not see himself with that figure that stops traffic.

They assure that the physical changes are due to several surgeries that have been carried out in recent times.

In the same way, it is noted that the change in diet and the exercise routines have made Lima very different.
(Junior: the fans exploded, listen to the harsh demand, video) (Egan Bernal: this is the race in which he will return to competition, video)

See also  Genoa, offered De Vega, formerly Barça. Kallon headed to Verona

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #center #attention #physical #transformation #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

It will allow ChatGPT to convert text to video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result