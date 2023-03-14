James Rodríguez: his ex, center of attention for physical transformation, video

shannon delime She is a famous Venezuelan model, actress and television presenter, who has had the luxury of sharing her life with various celebrities and sports figures.

De Lima was married to the singer marc anthony between 2014 and 2017. He has a son, the fruit of the love he had with the actor Manuel Sosahis name responds to Daniel Alejandro.

(Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)

(Piqué’s taunt to Shakira: “Those of us who are parents must protect our children”)

The sought-after model had an affair, a long time ago, with the Colombian soccer player James Rodriguez, who had great times.

I study social communication at the University of Santa María, but modeling was stronger. He tried to study interior design, but he didn’t have time to continue, trips and fashion shows took up his time.

Today, the media talk about the radical change that De Lima has had, who in recent months has rarely appeared.

stunning

It is noted that the transformation has been from heaven to the moon. The press points out that a few years ago he did not see himself with that figure that stops traffic.

They assure that the physical changes are due to several surgeries that have been carried out in recent times.

In the same way, it is noted that the change in diet and the exercise routines have made Lima very different.

(Junior: the fans exploded, listen to the harsh demand, video) (Egan Bernal: this is the race in which he will return to competition, video)