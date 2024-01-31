James Rodriguez He would have an offer to return to European football and it would be the end of his adventure in Brazil. It is information that is handled in the world of football, nothing confirmed.

What is known is that the primary step, which is to contact the club with which he has a contract, would not have been taken, so the bombshell news would remain in smoke.

Strong declarations

“We don't know anything. In fact, the news is unfounded,” he said. Julio Casarespresident of Sao Paulo, about the Colombian's option with the Besiktas of Türkiye.



James works to get physically in shape and be taken into account by the new coach Thiago Carpini.

The plan is, as before, to continue waiting for it and keep an open mind in case an offer arrives and has the prospect of crystallizing.

“The idea is to retain him, but we never know what will happen. We were not contacted, he is a Sao Paulo player, he has a contract. Of course, if a proposal arrives, it will be analyzed, as with any player, but nothing came. I thought it was strange, but these are football things,” Casares said.

There is no complaint about his talent and neither about his attitude: “He is a great professional, he is training, he is adapting to Brazil,” said the president of Sao Paulo about a player from whom the best version of the Brazilian dream is still expected.

