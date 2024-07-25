James Rodriguez is one of the jewels of this transfer market in Europeafter terminating the contract that linked him until 2025 with the Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Colombian’s return to the Old Continent is sounding strong and there are several teams with which he is linked.

In the Old Continent there was talk of a possible interest of the Besiktas and of Celta Vigo; In fact, the Spanish team has already made a formal offer to hire the man from Cúcuta who turned 33 two weeks ago.

James Rodriguez and Nestor Lorenzo Photo:Social networks and private archives Share

James Rodriguez considers his options

James Rodriguez He was the great figure of the America Cup and the star who shone the brightest in the United States, his performance allowed him to silence all the criticism that rained down on him for the bad time he experienced in Brazilsince it was not in the plans of coach Luis Zubeldía.

In Italy It seems that several teams are also following the captain of the Colombia selection who can sign with any club as a free agent. According to the transalpine press, James Rodriguez is on the radar of the Napoli and of the Lazio.

The Republic of Italy announced on Thursday that the left-footed midfielder offered himself to Napoli, but his arrival in the south of the country depends not only on an economic agreement, but on the final decision of the Coach Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte earns 1.38 million. Photo:AFP Share

Antonio Conte likes James’ profile, but his physical condition leaves the deal on hold

The media explains that James Conte likes him, but the experienced coach has his doubts about the Colombian’s physical condition, as he has been hit hard by injuries in recent years.

“James is a big name that both Italian clubs are thinking about, but not only them. Napoli have sold Jesper Lindstrom to Everton on an expensive loan deal (3 million) with a right of repayment set at 22 million. Antonio Conte likes James’ profile, but his physical condition leaves the deal on hold,” the aforementioned media outlet said.

The move could be risky for both James and the Napoli. Conte He is a demanding coach, who squeezes every last drop of sweat out of his players and is very much in line with coaches like Rafa Benitez and Niko Kovac, unpaternalistic coaches – like Carlo Ancelotti – and very strict.

The midfielder was trained in one of the engineering courses with the most opportunities in the country. Photo:AFP / Instagram: James Rodríguez Share

Is James liked in Lazio?

Not only would Napoli be among the destination clubs for James Rodriguez. In recent days there has been talk of the possibility of reaching the Lazio and the sporting director of the Roma team was cautious on the subject.

“James Rodriguez? We’ll see, in the meantime we have to think about the exits right now,” Angelo Fabiani said on Messaggero.

There is still nothing clear about the future of James Rodriguez, who dreams of returning to Europe, a continent where he shone for a decade and played a total of 412 games wearing the colours of Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Everton and Olympiacos.

James Rodriguez Photo:Getty Images via AFP and Efe Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS