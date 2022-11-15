James Rodríguez has already put his head on the road to the 2026 World Cup

While the world of soccer is getting ready for a new edition of the World Cup, the Colombian National Team will play a friendly match 15 hours before the tournament begins, with the match between the local team, Qatar, and Ecuador.

The team led by Néstor Lorenzo has already set its sights on the 2026 World Cup and this Saturday they will face another of the eliminated teams, the Paraguayan National Team. That game will be played in Fort Lauderdale (USA) starting at 8 p.m. in Colombia.

James, ready to prepare for the game against Paraguay

One of those who was already present at the concentration on American soil was the midfielder ten of Olympiacos from Greece, James Rodriguez, who ended his participation with the Piraeus club playing 89 minutes and arrived motivated to put on the tricolor shirt in the last game of the year.

James has once again been a fixed name in the squad since the Lorenzo era began and was part of the recent friendlies against Guatemala and Mexico, but now with more playing minutes, he hopes to be the top figure again.

Likewise, along with James, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, Rafael Santos Borré, and Frank Fabra, winger and captain of Boca Juniors, also arrived.

On the striker’s side, the ’19’ from Frankfurt arrives without playing minutes in the match against Mainz, while the defender leads as champion of the Argentine League and runner-up in the Champions Trophy with Boca.

