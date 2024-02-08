Decisive hours live the Colombian footballer James Rodriguez, after it became known in the Brazilian press that he had asked Sao Paulo to terminate his contract, after having made few appearances in the seven months he has been with the Brazilian team.

James met this week with leaders of the club with which he has a contract until June 2025 to negotiate an amicable exit and they were open to a solution, according to the 'Ge' portal.

Among the reasons given by the midfielder for requesting the exit are the few playing opportunities he has had in recent months and his desire to live closer to his family. The former player of real Madrid32 years old, arrived at São Paulo in July and, since then, has played 14 games, nine as a starter, and has scored just one goal.

In December, James had already avoided confirming his continuity for the next season, although he had claimed to be “happy” in the Brazilian city. “I don't know what will happen in 2024, in football everything changes very quickly. One day we are here, another day we are somewhere else,” he said then in an interview.

New option for James

​It is speculated by press reports that James is interested in the club Besiktas from Turkey, which could arrive before the end of the week, since the transfer market closes there this Friday.

However, a new suitor would have appeared for the Colombian. It's about the club Real Salt Lake, of the MLS.



Unofficial versions, mainly from journalist Gabriel Sá, indicate that the footballer has already had conversations with the American club and other teams.

Real Salt Lake is coached by Pablo Mastroeniand has four Colombian players in its squad: Brayan Vera, Nelson Palacio, Andrés Gómez and Cristian Arango.

From leaving São Paulo, James Rodríguez received contacts from Besiktas (Turkey), Real Salt Lake (USA) and various clubs in South America. The termination will be accepted between the leaves and the morning. The club will have a communiqué soon, which will be published after the assignment. pic.twitter.com/3POX9j9593 — Gabriel Sá (@OGabrielSa) February 8, 2024

With 14 wins in 38 games, São Paulo finished a disappointing 11th in last year's league, which was won by one of its historic rivals, Palmeiras, from the same city. The team did win the Brazilian Cup against Flamengo, although James did not play any minutes in the two final games.

