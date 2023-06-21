James Rodríguez is still news. The 10′ of the Colombian National Team, without a team since April, appears in the different national media on account of his extra-sports life. And every word or gesture of his quickly becomes a topic of conversation.

In recent days, the inauguration of the headquarters of ‘Café Dos Molinos’, one of James’s many businesses, in the Portal 80 shopping center in Bogotá, made headlines.

And in the middle of his time in the country’s capital, the statements made by the ’10’ stood out. Among them, a very particular one about his private life, since he decided to talk about his relationship with the model Aleska Génesiswho has been ‘sounded’ in the country because of his old relationship with reggaeton Nicky Jam.

James Rodríguez confirms his relationship with Aleska Génesis

“Now I am alone, I have friends, I am very social… I am a young person who enjoys life”was the first thing James responded about his private life, in a chat with ‘Semana’.

Then, at the insistence of his interlocutor, Rodríguez ended up talking about the model Aleska Génesis, with whom he has recently been linked.

“She is a friend of mine, for a while now. There’s absolutely nothing wrong…” James said.

At the end, they asked him if they were friends with benefits or without rights. And James, in his style, concluded: “Here you are compromising me… no, we are friends”.

Romance between Aleska and James Rodríguez? | James Rodríguez and Aleska Génesis were captured at the Miami airport, before which rumors of a new romance between the Venezuelan model and the Colombian soccer player grow. pic.twitter.com/Sl9ikeKEZs – The New York Journal (@eldiariony) June 3, 2023

