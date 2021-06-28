Divorce in sight between James Rodriguez and Real Madrid.

The Colombian playmaker had been brought to Europe by the merengues, who after the feats of the 2014 World Cup had invested well 75 million euros on its tag.

His subsequent difficulties, however, prompted Real to lend him on loan toEverton, in an attempt to revive it.

In England James Rodriguez was coached by Carlo Ancelotti, who is back on the Madrid bench today.

It was he who convinced the player to accept the transfer to a less famous club like theEverton, but today the coach, despite the public praise for the talent of the South American, does not include him in his programs.

The player’s agent is Jorge Mendes, which could free him for 10 million: a potentially interesting deal even for Italian companies such as Milan and Rome, looking for a playmaker.