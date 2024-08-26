What was a rumor was confirmed this Monday: the Colombian James Rodriguez He became a new footballer of Rayo Vallecano, will not play this Tuesday against Barcelona, ​​but the news made the networks move.

“With his incorporation to Rayo, James, chosen as the best player of the last America’s Cup, returns to the Spanish League, a championship for several seasons with the real Madrid (2014-2017 and 2019/2020),” said the EFE agency.

“We have to wait a bit because he has just rested after finishing the Copa America late, but we are very happy with his arrival,” said his new coach, Inigo Perez.

Memes were not long in coming, some in favor of the Colombian and others against.