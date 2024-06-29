The Colombia selection continues to convince locals and strangers thanks to his football, his exhibitions and the seriousness with which he is facing the America Cup. The national team beat Costa Rica 3-0 on the second date of group D and is the first to qualify from its area for the quarterfinals.

Colombia knew that the duel against the Ticos was going to be very complicated and deciphering that defensive fence proposed by the DT Gustavo Alfaro It was going to be difficult, but the National Team began to feel more comfortable as the minutes passed and the errors changed the history of the match.

Victory and classification

Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the first half with a penalty goal after a reckless foul by the Costa Rican goalkeeper John Cordoba, who was one of the figures of a party with a lot of friction.

In the complement, the Selection He got his act together and scored two goals in less than five minutes. Davinson Sanchez He extended the lead with a powerful header after a corner kick and Jhon Córdoba completed his great performance by sealing the game with a final score of 3-0.

The result not only gives peace of mind to the cast led by the DT Néstor Lorenzo, It also ensures qualification for the quarterfinals of the Copa América, the first team in the area to achieve the desired spot.

Cordoba, Lorenzo’s secret letter

After completing the first objective set in this America Cup, the figure of the game John Cordoba He spoke about the feelings that the goal and the overwhelming victory left him with.

“The goal is the result of the team, we did everything we planned throughout the week. I am very happy to contribute to my teammates and the team and not just with goals,” said Córdoba, one of the stars.

The gunner was the great bet of the Coach Nestor Lorenzo in the starting eleven and responded with character. “It is a joint effort, we are a family and we are all united. It doesn’t matter who scores, because the important thing is to win and get those three points that give us that classification today.”

In addition, he talked about the tasks that the Coach Nestor Lorenzo for a rough and frictional match: “He asked me what I did today because he knew that he was a very powerful player and that in long spaces he was going to take it and that’s what I was able to do.”

James highlighted the work and patience

James Rodriguez He also spoke after the victory and pointed out the keys to victory. “The game was a little cleaner than the last game and the field was in better condition against an opponent that is very defensive. The most important thing is that we move on to the next round,” said the ’10’.

“We knew they were going to go back and we had to be patient and keep the ball. The first minutes of the first half and the second half were going to be tough, we were patient and we won,” added the left-hander.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS