Sunday, May 7, 2023
James Rodríguez gave himself away: he let us see in which city he wants to be, and play?

May 6, 2023
James Rodríguez gave himself away: he let us see in which city he wants to be, and play?


James Rodriguez

James, in private training.

James, in private training.

The Colombian is looking for a team.

James Rodriguez is looking for ‘work’. Since he left the Olympiacos of Greece Rumors of his new team come out daily, but nothing has materialized.

Meanwhile, the Colombian soccer player trains alone, on his own, in order not to lose shape and arrive in good condition when he confirms where he will play.
Out for a walk?

The Colombian had been wanted by the Botafogo from Brazil, but the Latin American cast gave up, after knowing the high claims of the cucuteño.

And while it is known where he will play, it is clear that +he walks around the world. He has been seen in Madrid Spain, at times.

It is known of his illusion of being in the Real Madrid, with his ‘godfather’, Carlo Ancelotti, but it is highly unlikely that this will happen.

However, James was caught in the streets of that city and what happens to him does not stop worrying.

