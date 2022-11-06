James Rodríguez, figure of the classic Panatinaikos vs. Olympiacos, video

James Rodríguez had an excellent performance in Olympiacos’ crucial 1-1 draw against Panatinaikos in the Greek football classic.

The Colombian had good game actions in which he made precise passes to his teammates, who could not define.

Rodríguez was the one who led the threads of Olympiacos, that he needed victory to shorten the path in the super league of that country.

managed the times

The good actions of the cucuteño did not translate into a goal, but the point is good if you see that his rival on duty did not have the option to take more advantage.

The visitor’s goal came at minute 84 due to the action of Pep Biel and two minutes later James walked off the field.



A little tired, the midfielder of the Colombian National Team was replaced by Kostas Fortounis at minute 86.

In the substitution, the central judge decreed a penalty in favor of the local, which was translated into the equalizing goal due to the action of Spore.

James Rodíguez continues to play minutes, which is the most important thing, in order to find his best form.

For the specialized portals, the Colombian was the figure of the game, in a draw, with which Olympiacos is still in the fight for the title.

