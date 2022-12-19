kylian mbappe He has become a master in the art of living up to expectations and setting records, as well as unstoppable outbursts on the pitch, and meticulous management of his image as a planetary star.

The Paris SG striker, originally from Bondy, on the outskirts of the French capital, is set to break all records. He gave off all the brilliance of him at a time when Leo Messi was looking for a last moment of glory (and he achieved it) or when Cristiano Ronaldo, his childhood idol, is in full decline.

(‘Dibu’ Martínez tells why he celebrated with the obscene gesture, video)

(Argentina: camouflaged fan shows her breasts and can go to jail, video)

In the French team Didier DeschampIt’s often reminded that Mbappé is a team player. “Kylian has no ego…”, he expressed a few days ago, before adding: “Obviously he is important and decisive, but he always falls within a collective framework.”

Protected by a restricted environment, with his mother and his lawyer in his closest circle, Mbappé has also developed his brand, with close to 80 million subscribers on Instagram and sponsorship with Nike, Dior, or the Hublot watch brand, the same that Pele.

consolation prize

He knows how to overcome pressure. Not surprisingly, he signed his best season in 2021-2022 (39 goals and 21 assists), while the second most expensive player in history (signed for 180 million euros) reached the end of his contract at PSG, with the entire world wondering about his future.

On Sunday, in Qatar, he was unable to celebrate the second world title with France. He scored three goals and scored his penalty shot in the Cup final, but he came out sad.

Mbappé brought France closer to one more achievement, but Lionel Messi and his teammates prevented him from celebrating again four years later.

He was the World Cup goalscorer and Fifa, on social networks, published an image in which he highlighted Mbappé and the Colombian James Rodríguez.

In the publication you can see the recognition of the Colombian, who was the scorer of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

(Lionel Messi: Maradona’s secret premonition that came true) (The ten facts left by the World Cup in Qatar 2022)