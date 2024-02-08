James Rodríguez's adventure in Sao Paulo did not end well. The player asked the club to terminate his contract after having made few appearances in the seven months he has been with the Brazilian team.

Thiago Carpini, coach of Sao Paulo, confirmed James' departure: “Our period together was short, I have nothing to say about the athlete and the human being. What hindered me a little was the load control that we did in the preseason due to a small discomfort in the calf. He had already suffered this injury in the National Team. We began to take care of her so that she would have conditions as soon as possible. But it is the athlete's own interest (to leave). It is no longer my business,” he said.

James had already avoided confirming his continuity for next season, although he had claimed to be “happy” in the Brazilian city.

“I don't know what is going to happen in 2024, in football everything changes very quickly. One day we are here, another day we are somewhere else,” he said then in an interview.

In Argentina they dream of the return of James Rodríguez

Now, with James free of action, the fans of one of the clubs he played for are beginning to get their hopes up about a possible return.

This is Banfield, the team in which James had his first international experience. It is worth remembering that '10' debuted as a professional with Envigado, with whom he went to B but then was a key player in the return to the first division in 2007.

James was also very important for Banfield, which in 2008 was crowned Argentine soccer champion for the first time in its history. And he was also part of the team that played the Copa Libertadores for the first time, in 2010.

James Rodríguez, in the 2010 Copa Libertadores with Banfield. Here he celebrates his goal against Morelia. Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

The scorer of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was a trend on social networks this Thursday. 'Taladro' fans set up a campaign to seek his return to the club and even promoted the label #JamesABanfield.

The Taladro fans 🇦🇷 made a trend #JamesABanfieldupon finding out that he would not continue in Brazil. With the Buenos Aires club he became the youngest foreigner to debut in Argentina and won the first League in its history. This was his first goal…pic.twitter.com/4c19hLthrZ — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) February 8, 2024

However, everything seems to indicate that James' future would be at the other end of the continent. There was an initial rumor that linked him to Besiktas, from Turkey, but the times are not working: this Friday the transfer book closes.



James' new team could be Real Salt Lake, of the MLS, which also has four other Colombians in its ranks: defender Brayan Vera, midfielder Nelson Palacio and forwards Cristian Arango (very close to James) and Carlos Andrés Gómez.

SPORTS

With Efe

