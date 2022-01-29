James Rodríguez explodes in Barranquilla: he asks that they not be whistled

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Images from the end of the match at the Metropolitano.
January 28, 2022, 08:26 PM
The Colombian National Team He suffered a heavy defeat in his match against Peru, this Friday in Barranquilla. A result that distances the team from its options to go to the World Cup in Qatar.
(You may be interested: Colombia moves away from Qatar: alarming defeat against Peru!)
To make matters worse, the team went crazy from the Metropolitano stadium, which generated the furious reaction of James Rodriguez.
(Video: Thus, with whistles, the public fired the players)
The steering wheel could not stand the whistles that fell from the stands, and on the way to the dressing rooms he responded to the fans, with gestures, indicating to them, with evident discomfort, that they not whistle them, as was seen on the TV broadcast of Canal Caracol.
(Also read: The Colombian National Team no longer depends on itself: the accounts)
The fans couldn’t stand the loss of the home team and therefore had a harsh reaction towards the players.
what a nerve that they whistle at him and throw things at the team that they did not encourage throughout the game and james who gave everything on the field pic.twitter.com/BB5xQeiMow
— 🇨🇴A is seeing Lou & H♡ (@stilloutzide) January 28, 2022
SPORTS
