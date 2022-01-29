Sunday, January 30, 2022
James Rodríguez explodes in Barranquilla: he asks that they not be whistled

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2022
in Sports
Colombia vs Peru: Match Analysismatch analysis

John William Square

Images from the end of the match at the Metropolitano.

The Colombian National Team He suffered a heavy defeat in his match against Peru, this Friday in Barranquilla. A result that distances the team from its options to go to the World Cup in Qatar.

See also  This is how the preliminary draw of the Copa Libertadores for Colombia remained

(You may be interested: Colombia moves away from Qatar: alarming defeat against Peru!)

To make matters worse, the team went crazy from the Metropolitano stadium, which generated the furious reaction of James Rodriguez.

(Video: Thus, with whistles, the public fired the players)

The steering wheel could not stand the whistles that fell from the stands, and on the way to the dressing rooms he responded to the fans, with gestures, indicating to them, with evident discomfort, that they not whistle them, as was seen on the TV broadcast of Canal Caracol.

(Also read: The Colombian National Team no longer depends on itself: the accounts)

The fans couldn’t stand the loss of the home team and therefore had a harsh reaction towards the players.

SPORTS

See also  Real Madrid were saved in the knockout stages of the Champions League
