James Rodríguez explodes in Barranquilla: he asks that they not be whistled

The Colombian National Team He suffered a heavy defeat in his match against Peru, this Friday in Barranquilla. A result that distances the team from its options to go to the World Cup in Qatar.

To make matters worse, the team went crazy from the Metropolitano stadium, which generated the furious reaction of James Rodriguez.

The steering wheel could not stand the whistles that fell from the stands, and on the way to the dressing rooms he responded to the fans, with gestures, indicating to them, with evident discomfort, that they not whistle them, as was seen on the TV broadcast of Canal Caracol.

The fans couldn’t stand the loss of the home team and therefore had a harsh reaction towards the players.

what a nerve that they whistle at him and throw things at the team that they did not encourage throughout the game and james who gave everything on the field pic.twitter.com/BB5xQeiMow — 🇨🇴A is seeing Lou & H♡ (@stilloutzide) January 28, 2022

