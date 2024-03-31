James Rodríguez reacted with fury after the defeat of Atlético Parceros FCyour team in the Kings League Américas, the extension on this side of the world of the tournament created by the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and the influencer Ibaí Llanos.

James exploded after losing the game against Caligari plush. The Colombian complained excitedly about the refereeing errors.

“If they want them to win, that's it, and our team doesn't play anymore… if they want to take me out, take me out, I'll get on with my life and nothing more…” James said in the Twitch broadcast of the day.

“It's not fair…” James pointed out. Next to him, his partner Stream Pelicanger also complained angrily.

James has already expressed other complaints about referee decisions in the previous days of the tournament.

It is not the only controversy of the last day. Iker Casillas, The president of 1K claimed two penalties that the referee did not point out: “If you don't want us to raise our voices and 1K retires, nothing happens. I am convinced that they are going to screw us so that 1K does not enter the first four.” , said.

SPORTS

