He sao paulo Brazilian announced this Saturday the hiring of the Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez, that he was without ties since his departure from olympiacos and with which he signed a contract that binds him until June 2025

“James Rodríguez is the Tricolor. Welcome,” said the São Paulo team when finally confirming on their networks an announcement that had been speculating for several days.

The presentation

The decision. “I am happy with the decision. I think I’ve reached a good team where we can do great things”.

Physical. I am physically fine. The rhythm of play and training must be found day by day and we will do everything to arrive well when I have the opportunity to play”.

Your state. “In the last year I was in Greece and I was good. Here you have to play a lot and I come to help the team. It is true that I always want to play and I have to prepare for that”.

The team. “I have already seen several games. The team plays well. Everyone knows that Brazilian soccer is highly technical, high quality, and I’m happy because I got to a very competitive soccer. It’s good to me”.

The objective

The present. “I have to be in good shape with the rhythm of the game. I’m physically fit and I only need a little.

raphina. The first day I talked to Raphina, she told me that she was going to be happy. I am very close to him and it was key to talk to him to decide to come.”

Great goal. “I played in big clubs. At Real Madrid I played a lot, I won trophies, just like at Bayern Munich. I arrive with great expectations and I hope to win titles, that’s what every player wants. We have the South American Cup and the Brazil Cup and we are going to try. I want to win it all.”

The decision. “When they told me that a club wanted to hire me, I thought about it for three days, but the truth was it was very fast. The club was making a big effort, but it was quick”.

Other offers. “I had more offers from other teams, but I’m thinking about this club and I’m happy to be here.”

The pressure. “I have been in big clubs and I am used to the pressure. For me, that issue of pressure will not be difficult ”.

