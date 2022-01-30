The reaction of James Rodríguez as he left the field, after the whistle that the public that was in the Roberto Meléndez stadium gave to the Colombian National Team, after the defeat against Peru, generated divided opinions. Some defended the ’10’ and considered the reaction of the stands unfair and others, on the other hand, considered that the player should not have complained about what happened.

One of those who was very critical of James was the historic Carlos Valderrama, el Pibe: “When you play badly, they whistle you. Applause must be earned, whistles are also earned. The fans do not touch, I send them the message at once. When you play well, the fans applaud; when he plays poorly, he has to eat the whistles. We played badly, we are far from the World Cup. When you’re down, you have to get up so we’ll see what we’re made of,” he said. And he added: “The fans don’t touch each other.”

(In context: ‘The fans don’t touch’: Pibe Valderrama’s dart to James Rodríguez)

The strong reaction of James Rodríguez

Now, new details of what happened after the game are known. A video circulates on social networks in which James is seen going through the tunnel towards the locker room, very upset with the reaction of the fans.

Screaming, James said, on the way to the locker room: “They’re going to whistle us now, the p… that gave birth to him!”. And shortly after he added: “Ungrateful of m…”.

(In other news: The Colombian National Team no longer depends on itself: the accounts)

James spent a year out of the National Team. He was on the initial list for the Copa América, but was later ruled out by DT Reinaldo Rueda. He reappeared on the double date in November and now started in the game against Peru, without being able to unbalance.

SPORTS