James Rodríguez exploded and talked about substitution in Sao Paulo, he is not very happy

He Sao Paulo won the Brazilian Cup on Sunday for the first time in its history by drawing 1-1 at home with Flamengo in the second leg of the final and thanks to the 1-0 victory in the first leg at the Maracaná, but James Rodriguez did not play.

The title is the third that his coach has won, Dorival Junior, who last year won the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian Cup with the Flamengo but the Rio team did not renew his contract.

Flamengo, for its part, continues to suffer in 2023, in which it lost the final

of the Recopa Sudamericana, the final of the Brazilian Super Cup, the final of the Carioca Championship, They were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, were left out of the Copa Libertadores in the round of 16 and have a very difficult time winning the Brasileirao title, where they currently occupy sixth place, 11 points behind the leader Botafogo.

The one who is not very happy is James and it is clear that he does not like being a substitute in the teams he has played and even less in a final.

“I have never liked days off,” he said on his social networks, so you can see that he is touched.

