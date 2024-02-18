The novel of James Rodriguez continues adding new chapters, the Cucuteño has not yet decided which team he is going to play for this season and his departure from Sao Paulo It is complicated by extra-sports issues.

It may be of interest to you: Daniel Martínez fought like a lion: he won the last stage of the Vuelta al Algarve; video

The Colombian still cannot separate himself from the Sao Paulo and although he will no longer be taken into account by the coaching staff, he continues training with the São Paulo team because they owe him 2 million euros, money that the '10' representatives are asking for in order to leave.

Photo: Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10

As his departure becomes official, James Rodriguez He is beginning to look at options, although they are decreasing as the days go by and time is running out so as not to be left without a team and without a football rhythm in this semester. There is still no clear offer to continue his career in another league.

One of the teams that appeared on the list for James Rodriguez was Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer (MLS) and although the club has not shown public interest, the team's star, the Colombian Cristian 'Chicho' Arangomade it clear in a press conference that he would like to play with the captain of the Colombia selection.

Also: Daniel Martínez fought like a lion: he won the last stage of the Vuelta al Algarve; video

The forward, who passed by millionaires, was consulted about the possibility of being a partner of the 32-year-old Cucuteño in the USA and he was sincere with his answer.

James Rodríguez in training. Photo: Instagram James Rodriguez

“Who wouldn't like to be with one of those stars. I think he would score me a lot of goals. James Rodríguez is an excellent player, a great friend. That's my answer with total sincerity,” he mentioned. 'Chicho' Arango when asked about that possibility.

There is still nothing clear with the Utah club; in recent days, press reports have indicated that there are no real contacts between the leadership and the Colombian's representatives. However, the option is not completely closed, the transfer window in USA ends next April.

We tell you: Artificial intelligence reveals what would be the ideal league for James Rodríguez

Furthermore, it is one of the few leagues that could take care of the player's high financial demands. The transfer market in Colombia and Argentina is still open, but it is difficult for a team in these leagues to be able to pay the millionaire salary of James Rodriguez.

Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

For now, the arrival of James to this team of the MLS due to the lack of rapprochement that has existed and the expectation continues about what the Colombian midfielder's fate will be.

Real Salt Lake and 'Chicho' Arango prepare for debut MLS in front of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, match in which the Colombian will seek to reach his 100th goal in his career as a professional footballer.

James Rodríguez and Thiago Carpini See also Ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo opens in Washington with tribute to victims

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO