With the objective of obtaining an important contract in the old continent, the Colombian James Rodríguez continues with his strong athletic preparation so as not to lose shape, after his controversial departure from Olympiacos in Greece.

James wastes no time in the gym

James’ season in European football ended a few weeks agoafter starring a controversial ‘scuff’ with the Olympiacos coach and some managers from the Piraeus club.

At the wheel of 31-year-old The contract was terminated after the “misconduct” that he would have had in the whole of the Greek Super League. The talented midfielder said goodbye to Greek football, after score 5 goals and dish out 6 assists in his 20 games disputed with the jersey of the rojiblanco team.

James, in private training.

Although James Rodríguez remains a free agent, the ’10’ is focused on improving his physical condition for next season in the old continent. In the last hours, the Colombian star published an Instagram story, where he is seen training on a stationary machine.

The Colombian National Team player filmed the training session, where is running for a period of time showing that you are in good physical condition.

Possible destinations of James Rodríguez

To the talented lefty there is no shortage of suitors in the five major leagues in Europe and the rumors grow as the days go by, a few weeks ago, James was linked to Botafogo in Brazil. According to press reports, John Textor, owner of the Brasileirao club, would have made a formal offer to the coffee grower.

James would have the option to play in Brazil.

In fact, in recent days the Colombian has been linked again with a club belonging to an important businessman who has a great “weakness” for the footballer’s game. After Textor became the new president of Olympique de Lyon, Rumors of his possible arrival in Ligue 1 in France skyrocketed.

Although it is not the only club that would be interested in taking over the services of the former Real Madrid, according to the renowned Argentine journalist Christian Martín, Bournemouth, Brighton and Crystal Palace would have come close to the player’s environment to find out his economic claims and start a formal negotiation so that the left-handed man lands in the Premier League next season.

