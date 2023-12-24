James Rodriguez He is still on vacation, waiting for the new season with Sao Paulo, which will begin soon: On January 20, the team will play its first game in the Paulista Championship, at home against Santo André.

Despite rumors that he would be thinking of leaving the club and criticism from several historical figures of the team, James has one more year on his contract with the tricolor and both the directors and coach Dorival Junior want to have him.

The '10' of the Colombian National Team arrived in Brazil in search of continuity after several years of shadows: after leaving Bayern Munich in 2019, he had an unfortunate return to Real Madrid and then wandered through Everton, Al Rayyan and Olympiacos , before arriving in Sao Paulo.

Why did James Rodríguez mention Zinedine Zidane?

A few hours before Christmas, the Instagram account of Atlético Parceros FC, the team that James presides in the Kings League Americas, published an interview with him by the influencer Pelicanger, who shares command of the team with the Colombian.



In the interview, James did not forget Zinedine Zidane, who was his coach at Real Madrid and who received a lot of criticism in Colombia for not giving him continuity. The words of '10' were more than kind.

When asked which idol he would have liked to play with on the court, James was forceful: “With Zidane, who was my coach, I would have loved to play.”

He wasn't the only figure that James still wants to play with: “With (Lionel) Messi, I faced him many times, but I would have loved to play with him.”

James had the luxury of tunneling Lionel Messi.

James told how he celebrates the end of the year holidays: “With all my loved ones, with a champagne, a good meal and hoping that next year is full of many triumphs.”

