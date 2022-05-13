James Rodríguez reactivated his talks on Twitch, where he interacts with his followers. From Medellín, where he is these days, he has left opinions about his different experiences in soccer.

James, now, was consulted about his memories of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The player, who currently plays for Al Rayyan in Qatar, did not mince words to vent to the referee of that match.

James on the referee

He just remembered the rough play of the five-time world champions in that match, and the permissiveness of the Spanish referee Carlos Velasco Carballo, James commented: “That day they gave me a lot”.



At his side was Amaral, a historical prop of the Colombian National Team, who added that Fernandinho “fucked up” James and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Regarding Velasco Carballo’s controversial performance, James recalled: “In the foul I did for David Luiz’s goal. I didn’t touch the ball, I stick my foot out and the referee gives me a yellow card… He can’t be that cheeky, ”he said. “That day they put a lot of hands on us,” he added.

They also commented on Mario Yepes’ goal that was annulledto which James said it would have been the most important in the history of the National Team: “It would have been the pass to the semis.”

In addition, he revealed that when they were about to face the duel with Canarinha, the same Brazilian fans asked them to beat their team because of the nonconformity there was. “They didn’t want them … it was a political issue,” he concluded.

Colombia lost that game and was eliminated from its best World Cup, until now, in which James was a figure and a scorer.

