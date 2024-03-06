James Rodriguez He is living days of vindication, of seeking his best form and consolidating himself in Sao Paulo in Brazil, after the decision to stay at the club.

The Colombian soccer player has already been active in two team games and is slowly taking his best form. He was already present with a goal and assist. His desire is to be in optimal condition to be called up to the Colombian National Team for the next friendly matches against Romania and Spain.

Meanwhile, the footballer had a special publication this Wednesday, March 6. On his social networks James remembered Real Madrid's birthday, a club in which he had a brilliant time and another stormy one.

James Rodríguez, in Real Madrid training. Photo:EFE Share

“Happy 122 years @realmadrid Proud to be part of your history,” was the message James wrote.

Furthermore, the Colombian accompanied his publication with a photo of himself wearing the Madrid shirt and one of the trophies he won there: the Champions League.

With Real Madrid James won a Spanish league, two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups and two European Super Cups.

