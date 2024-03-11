Little by little, James Rodríguez recoversra that football form that he lost for two months with el Sao Paulo, Brazil and he is trying to return to that level that led him to be one of the best midfielders in South America.

The technician of the Sao Paulo, Thiago Carpini, He is clear that he must patiently lead the Cucuteño, who is called to be one of the stars of the team that seeks to win important titles in Brazil.

James Rodriguez Photo:Sao Paulo Share

During this Sunday, James Rodriguez He had a few minutes with the tricolor team during his visit to the stadium Municipal Dr. Novelli Júnior, where he faced Ituango for the Paulista Championship.

Sao Paulo He suffered, as did James. The Colombian was not a starter, but he entered in the 59th minute, when the game was 1-2 in favor of his team.

However, the 32-year-old midfielder could not demonstrate his quality touches. Although he asked for the ball and tried to give the team play, he could not be decisive in the final third of the field.

Furthermore, the rival did not give him any space and stood out for the toughness with which they faced the duel. In a play in the middle of the field, James had the ball under control, he tried to dribble to get rid of the mark, but he received a tremendous foul from behind that, if connected, could cause a considerable injury.

Fortunately, for him and his team, it was not a foul that caused him physical problems and he was able to continue in a match that was decided in the last minute, when Lucas Moura converted a penalty in the minute 90+8 and gave Sao Paulo the victory (2-3), a result that saved them from elimination.

Bad grade for James Rodríguez

The level presented by James Rodríguez against Ituano did not convince the Brazilian press, which 'slashed' him in the ratings after the game. The newspaper Esporte Balloon, gave it 5 rating points.

“He entered in the second half, found a heavy field and not much space to play, but he failed to stand out,” explained the aforementioned media.

Despite not being one of the most prominent, James Rodríguez continues to be shown affection in Sao Paulo, the club's fans gave him a grade of 6.4, making it clear that they continue to trust his talent and the quality he has in his left foot.

