Monday, March 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez does it again: tremendous assist in match with Olympiacos

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez does it again: tremendous assist in match with Olympiacos


close

James Rodriguez, Olympiacos

James Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez.

The ’10’ returns to ownership and makes itself felt. The pass from him, as with his hand, drives victory.

James Rodríguez returned to ownership with Olympiacos this Sunday against Volos, in a match of the Greek Super League. And the ’10’, summoned with the Colombian National Team for the friendlies against South Korea and Japan, did not need more than 36 minutes to make himself felt.

See also  Cobolli, first Challenger title in Zara. He is the 3rd U20 in the world behind Alcaraz and Rune

Driven by precision, Rodríguez headed forward Cedric Bakambu with a great assist for the second goal for his team, which partially won 2-0.

The pass, ‘as with the hand’.

(You can read: James Rodríguez, alert: complex situation that Daniela Ospina lives with her daughter).

Great assist from James Rodríguez

James in the Olympiacos jersey.

Photo:

Olympiacos Twitter

From the first minute, Rodríguez was very participatory. His teammates, confident in his talent, did not hesitate to give him the ball whenever they could. In fact, in a clear move around the 25th minute, James came close to scoring. But his first moment of glory this Sunday came at 36′, when after taking a free kick he managed to assist Bakambu.

His accurate pass ratified the classic football law: a double header in the area is a goal.

Partially after the first half, Olympiacos wins 2-0.

(Also: Photos: they are Dory and Pedro, women who showed their breasts in an MMA fight).

See also  James Rodríguez to Falcao: "These days we continue with the fight"

This is James’ sixth assist so far this season.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #tremendous #assist #match #Olympiacos

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Castrate gays”, the request of women in government in Tanzania

"Castrate gays", the request of women in government in Tanzania

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result