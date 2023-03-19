James Rodríguez does it again: tremendous assist in match with Olympiacos

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez.
James Rodriguez.
The ’10’ returns to ownership and makes itself felt. The pass from him, as with his hand, drives victory.
James Rodríguez returned to ownership with Olympiacos this Sunday against Volos, in a match of the Greek Super League. And the ’10’, summoned with the Colombian National Team for the friendlies against South Korea and Japan, did not need more than 36 minutes to make himself felt.
Driven by precision, Rodríguez headed forward Cedric Bakambu with a great assist for the second goal for his team, which partially won 2-0.
The pass, ‘as with the hand’.
Great assist from James Rodríguez
From the first minute, Rodríguez was very participatory. His teammates, confident in his talent, did not hesitate to give him the ball whenever they could. In fact, in a clear move around the 25th minute, James came close to scoring. But his first moment of glory this Sunday came at 36′, when after taking a free kick he managed to assist Bakambu.
His accurate pass ratified the classic football law: a double header in the area is a goal.
Partially after the first half, Olympiacos wins 2-0.
This is James’ sixth assist so far this season.
