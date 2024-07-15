The Colombia selection was left empty-handed after losing the Copa America final against Argentina. The goal of Lautaro Martinez It ended the dreams of millions of Colombians who longed to have the trophy at home.

The national team lost its second final in history and was on the verge of achieving glory, after starring in an exciting tournament.

Defeat in the most important game

Colombia reached the grand final with an unbeaten run of 28 games (25 under the era of Coach Nestor Lorenzo), came close to opening the scoring to take the victory, but poor aim took its toll.

In the end, a mistake at the start weighed on the Colombia selection who saw how his mind was going away America Cup with the goal of Lautaro Martinez in the 112th minute of extra time.

After the goal, the game was very cut off and the Brazilian referee Raphael Claus could not manage to do what it had to do in the 90 minutes of regulation time. Argentina tried to take Colombia out of the game and time flew by every time the ball stopped.

With the final whistle, the players of Argentina They raised their arms and celebrated winning the title, while the Colombian players lay down on the grass to mourn the defeat.

James Rodriguez protests

However, the captain James Rodriguez He did not sit back and do nothing at the end of the match and went straight to where the referee was with his team.

In a video posted on social media, the player from Cúcuta could be seen approaching Claus and reproaching him for the decision to add only two minutes of extra time when he saw that more time had been lost.

James He told him repeatedly that it was more than two minutes and you can see when he opens his hand indicating that he should give at least 5 minutes.

HAROLD YEPES

