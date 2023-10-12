With the heat of the city of Barranquilla On the contrary, the selection of Uruguayand who directs Marcelo Bielsa They rescued a 2-2 draw against Colombia at the last minute this Thursday, for the third round of the South American World Cup.

The star James Rodríguez reconciled with the coffee fans after several months of discreet performances in his clubs and opened the scoring in the 36th minute.

A point

Bielsa’s team equalized when the second half had just started (47) with a header from Mathías Olivera, but Matheus Uribe (52) was in charge of returning the advantage to the locals under the sun and the thermal sensation of 36 degrees Celsius.

Near the end of the match (90+1) at the Metropolitan stadium, the Celeste equalized with a penalty goal from Darwin Nunez and avoided falling for the second consecutive time on the way to North America World Cup-2026.

GOAL BY JAMES RODRIGUEZ. Image of the Colombia vs. Uruguay national team match in the city of Barranquilla, qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Photo Vanexa Romero See also Manchester City vs Liverpool: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and lineups Photo: Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo

Colombia and Uruguay are third and fourth with five and four points respectively in the pre-World Cup, before the leaders Brazil and Argentina play on this day.



James Rodriguez He spoke clearly after the tie and said that we had to go to Quito to win.

“They gave us the penalty in a lack of concentration. These are things that need to be improved. No faults, they don’t charge you,” she said.

And he added: “I wanted to win, regardless of scoring a goal or not. We have to learn from all this. We have a tough game in Quito and we have to go for the three points.”

James Rodríguez vs. Statistics Uruguay

The Sao Paulo midfielder spoke about what is coming, after the loss of goalkeeper Camilo Vargas due to expulsion.

“Without Camilo, then nothing. When things don’t go well, you have to get up the next day and train, that happens when you lose, win or draw and Tuesday will be very hard,” he stated.