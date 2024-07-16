James rodriguez made a America Cup very prominent, she silenced many critics after her difficult moment in Sao Paulo in Brazil, and her detractors showered her with praise after her great performance with the Colombian National Team.

According to the criteria of

The Cucuteño scored a goal and provided six assists, his extraordinary performances with the National Team earned him the title of the best player of the year by Conmebol Best player of the Copa América, even above a champion Lionel Messi.

The captain of the Colombian National Team won two MVP awards in the tournament. Photo:Instagram: James Rodriguez / Copa America Share

James is more of a Ballon d’Or winner than Messi

In Spain They were very attentive to the Colombian National Team, in the program The Chiringuito They did not miss a single match of coach Néstor Lorenzo’s team and lived the final match like any Colombian.

Edu Aguirre, James Rodriguez’s friend and member of the aforementioned program, exploded after Colombia lost the final and was outraged because he considered that the national team was not awarded two penalties in its favor.

James Rodriguez Photo:Getty Images via AFP and Efe Share

With the atmosphere calmer, this Monday there was a new debate on the program, in which James Rodriguez was one of the centers of attraction.

A week ago, Josep Pedrerol, director of El Chringuito, said that the 33-year-old player deserved to fight for the Golden Ball award if he won the Copa America. “If Colombia wins the Copa America, James Rodriguez would win the Golden Ball.”

In Monday’s debate, the subject was brought up again and Lionel Messi’s name was mentioned after winning the Copa America. However, Pedrerol went on to explain that James is more deserving of the award.

Following a viewer’s comment that “Messi will not be forgotten,” the host of the show said: “If Messi has to be given an award, I feel that it should be given to James Rodríguez, who was the best in the Copa América… If we start from that, I think that James deserves the Ballon d’Or more than Messi.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS