One more chapter of the novel. It is already known that James Rodriguez will come out of Sao Paulo after the technician Thiago Carpini will confirm that the Colombian will not continue with the Brazilians for different reasons, but the issue is not so clear.

The main one is that the player wanted more minutes, but the coach did not guarantee him prominence this year.

A lot of money…

The management would have insisted that he continue, but they also understand that he would not be a starter and having a luxury substitute no longer makes sense due to his high salary on the team.

James Rodríguez and , the new coach of Sao Paulo. Photo: EL TIEMPO EFE Archive

The footballer and the board reached an agreement for his departure in recent days, but now the player's entourage would be asking for a significant figure to seal the definitive separation, so the issue would be frozen.

And the Brazilian media UOL warns that James's entourage would have asked for two million euros for the termination of his contract that runs until June 2025.

The media also points out that the president of Sao Paulo, Julio Casares, would not agree with that request since he says that the club is up to date with his salary and image rights.

