You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
James Rodríguez and his millionaire salary in Sao Paulo
Instagram: James Rodríguez
James Rodríguez and his millionaire salary in Sao Paulo
Nobody has come forward to clarify what is happening.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
One more chapter of the novel. It is already known that James Rodriguez will come out of Sao Paulo after the technician Thiago Carpini will confirm that the Colombian will not continue with the Brazilians for different reasons, but the issue is not so clear.
The main one is that the player wanted more minutes, but the coach did not guarantee him prominence this year.
(Video: the spectacular goal that has the world with its mouth open, from another planet!) (Spectacular Olympic goal goes around the world: a gem)
A lot of money…
The management would have insisted that he continue, but they also understand that he would not be a starter and having a luxury substitute no longer makes sense due to his high salary on the team.
The footballer and the board reached an agreement for his departure in recent days, but now the player's entourage would be asking for a significant figure to seal the definitive separation, so the issue would be frozen.
And the Brazilian media UOL warns that James's entourage would have asked for two million euros for the termination of his contract that runs until June 2025.
The media also points out that the president of Sao Paulo, Julio Casares, would not agree with that request since he says that the club is up to date with his salary and image rights.
Sports
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #departure #Sao #Paulo #truncated #brutal #figure #asks #leave
Leave a Reply