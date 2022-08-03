The uncertainty about the future of James Rodriguez it keeps. His current team, the Al Rayyan, He did not take it into account for the match he plays this Wednesday against Al-Shamal, on the first date of the Qatar Stars League.

The absence of James in the call and in the latest Al-Rayyan publications cast doubt on his continuity in that club. However, from Qatar they released a version that the Colombian had been injured again.

The press version that spoke of James’ injury

“James Rodriguez injured a muscle. He may be absent for more than two months. God help Al Rayyan fans,” he posted on his Twitter account. Hassan Al-Otaibi, Former player of the club and the Qatari national team, and today a commentator for the National Team of his country.

اصابات بالجملة تخيم على فريق الريان اللاعب طارق الذي كان الريان يفاوضه بديل! اصابة خميس رورديغيز العضلهواحتمال غيابه لأكثر من كان الله في عون جماهير الريان pic.twitter.com/WdLRF5VNsW – حسن العتيبي (@alotaibiqtr) August 2, 2022

The player himself, who had also not appeared in recent days on social networks, except to congratulate the Colombian National Team for the subtitle of the women’s Copa América, came out to remove the version that emerged from Qatar.

“Beware! There are false information and inaccurate press versions that speak about me and an alleged long-term injury. None of this is true, see you soon on the courts,” James wrote.

Watch out! There are false information and imprecise press versions that speak about me and an alleged long-term injury. None of this is true, see you soon on the courts. — James Rodriguez (@jamesdrodriguez) August 3, 2022

However, James gave no reason why he was not called up for Al-Rayyan’s game on Wednesday, nor whether he will stay at the club or move on.

James, 31, has not played an official match since March 29, when he scored the winning goal for Colombia against Venezuela on the last day of the qualifying round for the World Cup in Qatar, to which the National Team failed to qualify.

