He skidnapping of the parents of soccer player Luis Díazforward of the English club Liverpool and the Colombian team, caused outrage this Saturday in the country whose Police managed to rescue his mother hours later while an intense search operation for the father continues.

The kidnapping occurred when the couple was traveling in their vehicle through the Los Olivos neighborhood of Barrancas, a town in the department of La Guajira where the player was born, and they were approached by four individuals who were traveling on motorcycles, according to witness accounts.

In the afternoon hours of this Sunday The official Instagram account of the Colombian National Team published a message of support for the player in these difficult times.

The message says: “We ask the captors of Luis Manuel Díaz, father of @luisdiaz19, to release him now, without conditions. Football is peace. I fight, we are with you. Colombia is with you.”

This image, with the photo of Díaz with his father, began to be spread by all the accounts of the National Team players.

One of them was James Rodríguez, who added a message for his partner. James wrote in the post:

“There are much more important things than a football match, please what society are we living in. We are with you Luchito,” says the text, along with a heart.

On Sunday afternoon, the soccer teams also spoke, the U-23 team that plays in the Pan American Games, and the women’s team that plays a friendly against the United States.

The Colombian men’s under 23 team that participates in the Pan American Games, displayed Lucho’s shirt, Colombia’s number 7, in the national anthem. The players got down on their knees to express their solidarity with the footballer, just before the match against the United States. The t-shirt had the message, Strength I fought.

For its part, the women’s team, which this Sunday faces the United States in a friendly preparation match, also met in the stadium’s dressing room to show solidarity with Díaz.

Captain Daniela Montoya held the yellow number 7 shirt. The message was: “We are also with you Luis Díaz, football is peace.”

