Saturday, November 12, 2022
James Rodríguez: day, time and where to watch his next game

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 12, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.

The Colombian is a figure of Olympiacos.

James Rodriguez is on a ‘honeymoon’ with the fans of the Olympiakos, a club he recently arrived at and of which he is already a great figure.

The Colombian has fallen like a glove on the Spanish DT, Mitchellwho has given him all the confidence possible for the player from previous years to return.

The steering wheel, which will be integrated into the Colombia selection for the friendly match against Paraguay on November 19, he is getting ready, like the other teammates, to face the key game this Sunday night Greek Super League.

three point match

Olympiacos is measured against AEK, with the commitment of those who call three points, since both are up in the table.

AEK is second in the standings with 28 units, while James’ cast is third with 24.

the leader is Panatinaikoswho rides that tournament with 34 points, although he cannot give up points.

The match between Olympiakos and AEK will be played this Sunday, November 13, and in Colombia It can be seen on Star +.

Sports

