James Rodríguez: day, time and where to watch his next game

James Rodriguez is on a ‘honeymoon’ with the fans of the Olympiakos, a club he recently arrived at and of which he is already a great figure.

The Colombian has fallen like a glove on the Spanish DT, Mitchellwho has given him all the confidence possible for the player from previous years to return.

(I hammered, ‘you broke my heart’: striking viral video of the defender’s party)

(Hard story of the Colombian cyclist who won the packaging to death)

The steering wheel, which will be integrated into the Colombia selection for the friendly match against Paraguay on November 19, he is getting ready, like the other teammates, to face the key game this Sunday night Greek Super League.

three point match

Olympiacos is measured against AEK, with the commitment of those who call three points, since both are up in the table.

AEK is second in the standings with 28 units, while James’ cast is third with 24.

the leader is Panatinaikoswho rides that tournament with 34 points, although he cannot give up points.

The match between Olympiakos and AEK will be played this Sunday, November 13, and in Colombia It can be seen on Star +.

(Byron Castillo pays for it: drastic sanction against him in Ecuador)

(Scandal: player misses the World Cup in Qatar for an orgy, video)

Sports