James Rodríguez: date and time of his official presentation in Sao Paulo

James Rodriguez He is already living his present as a Sao Paulo player. The player arrived in Brazil on Sunday night and was received by the team’s fans who gave him a warm welcome.

(You may be interested: James Rodríguez confesses in Sao Paulo: music, food, dreams and Cristiano Ronaldo…)

This Monday James already appeared at the club headquarters. He did some medical tests and then spoke with his new coach, Dorival Junior. He also shared with some players from the squad who are his new teammates.



The next step in the protocol is its official presentation. This is scheduled for this Tuesday at the headquarters of the São Paulo team.

The presentation will be at CT da Bar Sheath, which is the training ground of the football club São Paulo FC. It is located in the Barra Funda neighborhood. The appointment is from 12 noon, Colombian time.

The Colombian is expected to give statements to the press there. The next thing will be for him to get ready to join the team as soon as possible.

The Colombian midfielder, who became known internationally after his excellent performance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, arrives free after ending his time at Olympiacos and has signed with the Brazilian team until June 2025.

His hiring has generated enormous expectation in a squad that started this season in the Brazilian Championship with brio and has been losing steam as the days have passed.

The team led by the Brazilian coach Dorival Júnior is currently eighth in the League and in August will play the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana against San Lorenzo and the second leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians, after losing 2-1 in the Going.

It is still unknown when the coffee hitch will be able to debut, who has not competed at the highest level since last April, when his contractual relationship with Olympiacos ended.

SPORTS AND EFE

More sports news