James Rodríguez breathes in Sao Paulo. The Colombian, who has already won his first title in Brazil (the National Cup), despite not having played in the final against Flamengo, seems to find his football and his best spirit again, after some bitter drinks on behalf of a couple of wrong penalties.

The Cucuteño started this Wednesday in the 2-1 victory of the tricolor team against Coritiba, on matchday 22 of the Brasileirao. And, as the great sports applications highlight, James was one of the great figures of commitment, for his influence on the team's offense.

Dorival Junior, coach of Sao Paulo, said in a press conference that “James approaches and tries to enter the area.” In addition, he highlighted his mobility on the field.

“Little by little we adjust and try to find the movements of each player. I have players with similar characteristics: James, Luciano…”, the coach pointed out.

Then, without detracting from Rodríguez’s performance, Dorival Junior commented: “Maybe he lacks depth, but today he had deep movements and we are demanding it.”

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo fans showered social media with praise for James, as his performance was remarkable. Especially for a ‘little play’ in which he stopped the ball with mastery. A touch worthy of the country of ‘jogo bonito’.

James Rodríguez’s ‘little game’ that is a trend in Brazil

James Rodríguez and his millionaire salary in Sao Paulo Photo: Instagram: James Rodríguez

James Rodríguez had one of his most outstanding early times in Sao Paulo.

The Colombian ’10’, who wears the ’19’ on his back, was incisive from the first minute. In fact, not even 120 seconds had been completed when he was already stepping into the rival area. Rodríguez managed to send the ball to save, but the VAR annulled the goal. Then, in the 30th minute, from a rebound from his free kick, Sao Paulo’s first goal arrived, thanks to Alan Franco.

James, during the 66 minutes he was on the court, had great plays. But that one in the 19th minute, when he made a striking ‘paradinha’, he received praise from the São Paulo fans.

Not in vain, some compare the gesture with what Neymar did at Santos.

James’ next game in Sao Paulo

Photo: Antonio Lacerda. Efe

Sao Paulo’s next game is this Saturday, at 4:30 pm Their rival will be Corinthians, who have just tied with Fortaleza in the Copa Sudamericana.

The best moments of Rodríguez vs. Coritiba

