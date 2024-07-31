The topic James Rodriguez continues to move in the transfer market. The Colombian is one of the big names looking for a club that will open its doors to him after a semester to forget with Sao Paulo in Brazil.

From Brazil They point out that the 33-year-old from Cúcuta has already terminated his contract with the São Paulo team after a long week of negotiations in which several economic issues were resolved.

Charlotte (United States), 07/11/2024.- Colombia's James Rodriguez reacts to defeating Uruguay in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-finals match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024 . EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER Photo:EFE

James and Sao Paulo reached an agreement?

According to Globe Sportthe Colombian ’10’ was owed close to 2 million dollars and that was the big problem in ending the contract, since the player and his entourage were demanding a large part of the money to leave the club.

After days of negotiations, James Rodriguez would have given up a good part of the debt to complete a very thorny stage in the Sao Paulo, Brazil, which would save around 20 million dollars between fixed salary, bonuses and termination.

Already a free agent, the captain of the Colombia selection He has complete freedom to sign for any club in EuropeIn fact, in the Old Continent they continue to talk about offers to different leagues.

James Rodriguez and Luis Zubeldia Photo:AFP and Efe

James sounds in Italy and Spain

Track James Rodriguez It would be cooling down in Italy, as the capital team would have decided to sign the Englishman Jobe Bellinghamyounger brother of Jude Bellingham, to continue along that line of the project with young players.

In Spainyour agent Jorge Medes, He also offered it to several teams. The Iberian press explained a possible interest on the part of Celta de Vigo and Real Betis Football, clubs that are scouring the market for transfers.

However, the Betis coach, the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, He wanted to omit those rumors about the possible arrival of James Rodriguez to his team and preferred to praise the player who was reborn in the Copa América with the Colombian National Team.

James Rodriguez Photo:Getty Images via AFP and Efe

The Engineer did not completely rule out a possible interest, but left many unknowns. “Well, I know James very well. He is a great player and he has shown it in the Copa America. If we talk about the rumours, we would be here for an hour. The squad is what it is, and we will see in the future how we can improve it,” he said in a press conference.

For now, James Rodriguez He is currently on holiday with his family after a gruelling Copa America, and still has time to think carefully about what the best option is for his future. The main objective is to return to Europe.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS