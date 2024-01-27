James Rodríguez regained continuity and gained confidence in Sao Paulo, which allowed him to become important again in the Colombian National Team. The '10' arrived in Brazil in the middle of last year, after terminating his contract with Olympiacos, from Greece.

Although he did not appear in his team's last games due to physical problems, James managed to play 14 games, in which he scored a goal and contributed three assists. He achieved a title, the Brazilian Cup, which will allow the club to play in the 2024 Copa Libertadores.

However, many things have changed in Sao Paulo in recent weeks. Coach Dorival Junior was named Brazil's national coach and replaced him by Thiago Carpini, a young coach, 40 years old, whose greatest achievement was promoting Juventude to the first division in 2023.

Óscar Cortés, the name that would be in Sao Paulo's sights

Carpini begins to look for reinforcements for his roster and among the possibilities of new players for Sao Paulo a well-known name appears, a compatriot of James Rodríguez: Óscar Cortés, member of Lens de France and currently called up to the Colombia Under-23 National Team that was eliminated in the Pre-Olympic.

A possible transfer has been discussed for several weeks and even Millonarios emerged as a possibility, but the agent decided that Cortés would stay abroad.

Apparently the São Paulo team has been monitoring Cortés and according to information from journalist Mariano Olsen, observers are in Venezuelan territory taking notes on the Colombian forward.

For now, we will have to wait if the interest is real, but for now, Óscar Cortés has a current contract with Lens, which expires in June, once the season ends.

Cortés has not had continuity at Lens. He has only played four games with the main team, with one goal and one assist. In the reserve team, he has appeared in six more games, in which he scored three goals and an assist.

SPORTS

With Futbolred

More Sports news