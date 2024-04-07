Fernando Uribe said goodbye to football in December of last year, after fulfilling one of his dreams after returning to Millonarios: taking an Olympic lap dressed in blue.

The forward, born in Pereira 36 years ago, was part of the team that won the 2023-I League, defeating Atlético Nacional in the final, one of the titles most celebrated by the ambassador fans.

Fernando Uribe celebrates Millonarios' goal against Patriotas. Photo:Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO Share

Now, Uribe will play football again, although in a completely different scenario. The attacker will be part of Atlético Parceros, one of the teams in the Kings League Americas, managed by James Rodríguez, one of the captains of the Colombian National Team.

On its social networks, Atlético Parceros welcomed Uribe, who, in principle, will only play two games in that league, created by the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and the influencer Ibaí Llanos.

The club, whose co-president is the influencer and streamer Pelicanger, has several Colombians on its roster, led by Giovanni Moreno and the representative of the Colombian indoor soccer team Angellot Caro. He also recently signed midfielder Daniel Hernández.

Uribe was announced to debut this Sunday with Atlético Parceros, in the match against Persas FC.

