James Rodríguez experienced a second youth with the Colombian national team at the Copa América. At 33 years old, the ’10’ was once again decisive with the team managed by Néstor Lorenzo.

With one goal scored and six assists, James was highlighted as the great figure of Colombia in four of the six matches of the tournament andHe was then chosen as the best player of the Cup.

However, everything James has achieved in recent weeks does not seem to move the needle for Sao Paulo coach, Argentine Luis Zubeldía, who remains totally indifferent to the Colombian.

James only played five minutes with Zubeldía before joining the national team and, as things stand, he remains outside the coach’s plans. Last week he had already made a statement that cast doubt on the Colombian.

“My dear mommy, I have the referee on me and they ask me about James. I think James Rodríguez had a good Copa América, which makes me happy because he is a São Paulo player, and secondly because, despite not knowing him well, I think he is a good person. Colombia is having a good championship and James has contributed to making that happen,” said Zubeldía before the final.

This is how Luis Zubeldía ignored a new question about James

Now, the coach completely ignored a question he was asked about James’ performance and his award as the best player of the tournament.

“I would like them to speak with the president, with Rui (Costa), with Belmonte, about all the movements that are happening because they are the ones in charge of this situation. I can talk about the footballing part, and you already know what I think. The team is in a good, difficult place in the table. We had several problems with important injuries and in one way or another, we responded, so those specific things have to be discussed with them (the directors),” he declared, annoyed.

While Sao Paulo beat Gremio 1-0 on Wednesday and moved up to fourth place in the Brasileirao, James is taking a few days off before returning to competition, something that, as things stand, does not seem to be the case with the tricolor paulista jersey.

