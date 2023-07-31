Sao Paulo announced this Saturday the hiring of the talented midfielder

James rodriguez, considered one of the best Colombian soccer players in history and who was free since his departure from Olympiacos in Greece in April. “íJames

Rodríguez is from the Tricolor!

The 32-year-old Colombian signed a contract valid until June 30, 2025,” the São Paulo club, one of the biggest teams in Brazil, said in a statement.

Rodríguez returns to South American soccer after a 13-year career in Europe and Asia, where he had outstanding moments in several important teams, although in recent times his performance has been affected by recurring injuries.

Hand in hand with James

One day after the signing, James spoke with the Brazilian club’s press channel. In brief answers he referred to his likes, food, music, players and more.

James said that his favorite movie is Harry Potter. The best series of him is Breaking Bad. In addition, he said that his favorite music is salsa and the food is Freijoada, typical Brazilian food.

Regarding football, James recalled the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as his best moments, in which he was a leading figure and scorer.

When asked about the best player he has played with, he was accurate: “Cristiano Ronaldo“, with whom he shared a team at Real Madrid, and whom he described as “A machine”.

The Colombian ’10’ would end that tournament with 13 goals and was the team’s fourth highest scorer, behind Cristiano, Benzema and Bale.

On his dreams in football, James said: “Winning the World Cup and the Copa Libertadores”.

Although he hasn’t won a major title since he won the 2012 Copa Sudamericana and doesn’t have any great stars, the tricolor from São Paulo is sixth in Brasileirao, fifteen points behind leader Botafogo. Sao Paulo will also play in August the round of 16 of the South American Cup against San Lorenzo of Argentina and the semifinal of the second leg of the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians (they lost 2-1 in the first leg).

