The figure could be the entire Colombian national team, which played a game with a lot of character, courage and order. Jhon Córdoba was devastating, and Daniel Muñoz, the scorer of the goal, finished as the outstanding player. But James Rodriguez, once again, was the leader, the guide and pure talent.

CAMILO VARGAS: He made a tremendous effort, he flew as much as he could, but he couldn’t stop Brazil’s goal from a free kick. Then, the author himself, Raphinha, almost scored another goal. He got his revenge with a great save at the end. Six points

Daniel Muñoz: Once again a hero, once again a goal-scoring full-back, excellent attacking projection and great finishing for the 1-1. In the defensive phase he didn’t even blink so that Vinícius wouldn’t surprise him. In addition, he gets furious with every divided ball. Seven points

DAVINSON SANCHEZ: He was once again a weapon in attack, having a goal disallowed that left doubts; he showed all his class at the back, doing well in the doubles to prevent Vinícius from causing havoc. He had quick and decisive closing moves. Six points

CARLOS CUESTA: Fast and alert, safe in duels. He missed one, but he corrected it. It was just a scare. Six points

DEIVER MACHADO: He came in anxious, he hit, he got into a collision, they gave him a yellow card. Lorenzo took him out for the second half. Five points

JEFFERSON LERMA: He couldn’t fall into the trap and he did, he earned a yellow card in the first half that took him out of the quarterfinals and conditioned the rest of the game. In any case, how he ran and how he scored, always on the edge. Six points

RICHARD RIOS: back to his old ways, touching, stepping on the ball, associating, triangulating, scoring Six points

JHON ARIAS: It hasn’t been noticed much lately, but he does a rigorous, silent job back and forth, with a lot of order and sacrifice. Six points

JAMES RODRIGUEZ: A James in power, with all his elegance, almost scored a great goal from a free kick, had more chances, including a great volley. He controlled the team’s attacking times, created a foul. In addition, he participated in the goal that made it 1-1: he even made passes from the ground. Eight points

LUIS DIAZ: He didn’t have his best game, he ran a lot, but he was blocked, very marked and he couldn’t get out of that defensive tangle. He only escaped once and made a great pass that Borré wasted. Six points

JHON CORDOBA: He knocks down anyone who gets in his way; he once again showed all his strength, clashing and winning, a constant threat; his goal pass was exquisite, between three Brazilians, as if he were the ’10’. Seven points

Those who entered

JOHAN MOJICA: He came in for Machado (1 ST). He was hardly attacked, so he had the freedom to go higher up to generate offensive volume. Six points

MATHEUS URIBE: He came in for Ríos (30th ST). He came in to hold the ball, with good ball delivery. No grade

RAFAEL SANTOS DELETED: He came on for Córdoba (30th ST). He came close once and created an opportunity, but then, with the goal alone, he threw it away. Incredible. No score.

JORGE CARRASCAL: came in for James (35 ST). Almost scored the game-winning goal. Failed. No grade

LUIS SINISTERRA: He came in for Diaz (43 ST) to run and help with the ball. No grade

