Thursday, November 10, 2022
James Rodríguez, close to scoring a spectacular goal; the goalkeeper avoided it

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.

The Colombian stood out in the victory of Olympiacos.

Olympiacos faced this Wednesday Levadiakos, visiting, in a new day of the Greek league, and the Colombian James Rodriguez He was a starter, being one of the key men for his team to win 1-0.

The Colombian, who match after match draws praise from the Greek press, did not score or assist, but was important and even came close to converting a goal.

Olympiacos’s goal was born from a center by James, which was connected by Youssef El-Arabi, but saved by the rival goalkeeper who rebounded, and Androutsos appeared to score the winning goal.

James had more preponderance in the game, as he had a spectacular left foot shot, which went inside, but the goalkeeper Matej Markovic flew and avoided it. It would have been a hit.

James’s almost goal

