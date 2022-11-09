James Rodríguez, close to scoring a spectacular goal; the goalkeeper avoided it

Olympiacos faced this Wednesday Levadiakos, visiting, in a new day of the Greek league, and the Colombian James Rodriguez He was a starter, being one of the key men for his team to win 1-0.

The Colombian, who match after match draws praise from the Greek press, did not score or assist, but was important and even came close to converting a goal.

Olympiacos’s goal was born from a center by James, which was connected by Youssef El-Arabi, but saved by the rival goalkeeper who rebounded, and Androutsos appeared to score the winning goal.

James had more preponderance in the game, as he had a spectacular left foot shot, which went inside, but the goalkeeper Matej Markovic flew and avoided it. It would have been a hit.

