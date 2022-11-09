James Rodríguez, close to scoring a spectacular goal; the goalkeeper avoided it

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.
Twitter: @olympiacosFC
The Colombian stood out in the victory of Olympiacos.
November 09, 2022, 04:13 PM
Olympiacos faced this Wednesday Levadiakos, visiting, in a new day of the Greek league, and the Colombian James Rodriguez He was a starter, being one of the key men for his team to win 1-0.
The Colombian, who match after match draws praise from the Greek press, did not score or assist, but was important and even came close to converting a goal.
Olympiacos’s goal was born from a center by James, which was connected by Youssef El-Arabi, but saved by the rival goalkeeper who rebounded, and Androutsos appeared to score the winning goal.
James had more preponderance in the game, as he had a spectacular left foot shot, which went inside, but the goalkeeper Matej Markovic flew and avoided it. It would have been a hit.
James’s almost goal
November 09, 2022, 04:13 PM
