Sunday, January 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez changes his image to come to the National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez, Al Rayyan player.

Photo:

Twitter @AlRayyanSC

James Rodriguez, Al Rayyan player.

The Colombian will join the group for games against Peru and Argentina.

James Rodriguez is ready to go back to Colombia selection for the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Peru and Argentina.

The Al Rayyan footballer was summoned by coach Reinaldo Rueda for these two key commitments for the cast’s aspirations to go to the World Cup.

What does the change consist of?

It may interest you: (Pelé: the latest that is known about his state of health)

James has changed. In recent games he has had very good performances and has even scored a brace, which gives him the option of arriving in good condition for the National Team.

Another change is in his hair. In his social networks he said goodbye to the color blue and returned to black, at least that was recorded as follows.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#James #Rodríguez #image #National #Team

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Study shows explosive difference between protection against omicron and delta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.