Friday, October 28, 2022
James Rodríguez, celebrating: celebrate a very special date

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez, Olympiacos, adjusted

The footballer continues with his adaptation and on the rise at Olympiacos.

James Rodriguez he spends calmer days since he arrived in Greece. The midfielder is on the rise in his level and little by little he recovers his best soccer form.

The player has already drawn praise from the Greek press, for his first goal and his assists.

In this scenario, James also enjoys family, because this week he received a very special visit.

Samuel’s birthday

Their son Samuel He arrived in Greece to share with his father just on the day of his 3rd birthday.

“Today my boy Samu turns 3. May you always be very happy! I love you,” was James’s message this Thursday on his social networks, along with family photos.

James will play again this Sunday when his team takes on Lamia in the Greek Super League.

SPORTS

more sports news

